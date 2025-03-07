Events at Berkeley, Politics & society

Berkeley Talks: Heather Cox Richardson on the evolution of the Republican Party and what gives her hope for America

The historian and author of the popular newsletter Letters from an American joins in a conversation with UC Berkeley Professor Dylan Penningroth.

By Public Affairs

March 7, 2025

In Berkeley Talks episode 221, American historian Heather Cox Richardson joins Dylan Penningroth, a UC Berkeley professor of law and history, in a conversation about the historical evolution of the Republican Party, and the state of U.S. politics and democracy today. 

Richardson, a professor of history at Boston College, is the author of the popular nightly newsletter Letters from an American, in which she explains current political developments and relates them to historical events. With more than 3 million daily readers, Richardson says Letters has grown a “community around the world of people who are trying to reestablish a reality-based politics.”

Topics in the conversation include: 

  • The origins of the Republican Party: President Lincoln had a vision of a government serving the common person, including equal access to resources like education and land. After the Civil War, Republicans under Lincoln created a national taxation system, which former Confederates argued was an unfair redistribution of wealth from white people to Black people and from rich people to poor people.
  • The backlash after Lincoln: After Lincoln, there was a rise of robber barons — industrialists whose business practices were considered ruthless and unethical — and a group of people who argued that intervention for ordinary people was a form of socialism. Wealth began to concentrate at the top and led to an inevitable crash. As a consequence, the Republican Party had to repeatedly rethink the way it did business and the way it worked.
  • How Donald Trump changed the Republican Party: Richardson says President Trump took oligarchs’ language about government overreach and “stripped away the veneer,” appealing directly to racism and sexism. This empowered a new base of supporters and led to a movement encouraging violence and anti-authority sentiment. 
  • What gives Richardson hope: Richardson says the current moment in politics reminds her of the 1850s, when it appeared that elite enslavers, who made up 1% of the U.S. population, had completely taken over the country. But over the next decade, the nation went on to elect Lincoln and form a government by the people and for the people. “I believe that all of us coming together in the 21st century can do it again,” she says. 

The event took place on Feb. 26 in Zellerbach Hall, and was presented by Cal Performances and the Graduate Division at UC Berkeley as part of the Charles M. and Martha Hitchcock Lectures.

More about the speakers: Richardson has written for The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Guardian, and is the author, most recently, of the best-selling 2023 book Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America. Penningroth is the author of the award-winning 2023 book Before the Movement: The Hidden History of Black Civil Rights. He serves as associate dean of the Program in Jurisprudence and Social Policy at UC Berkeley Law; his scholarship focuses on African American and legal history.

