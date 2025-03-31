Arts & culture, Humanities, Research, Visual arts

Fakes, replicas and forgeries: What counts as art?

In the early 2000s, UC Berkeley rhetoric professor Winnie Wong visited Dafen village in China, where artists painted replicas of famous pieces like the Mona Lisa and Starry Night. It dramatically changed how she thinks about art and those who make it.

By Anne Brice

A wall in an art exhibition of replicas of many famous artworks, like van Gogh's Sunflowers and da Vinci's Mona Lisa
Artworks made in Dafen Oil Painting Village line a wall in an exhibition created by UC Berkeley graduate students and faculty as part of an interdisciplinary research studio led by rhetoric professor Winnie Wong and architecture professor Margaret Crawford.

José Joaquin Figueroa
An art exhibition with a model of the dozen buildings of Dafen Oil Painting Village in the foreground
Dafen Oil Painting Village, shown on the left as a model, is a rural village turned production town in the industrial city of Shenzhen near Hong Kong. As fieldwork for their research studio, Wong and Crawford took a group of graduate students on a 14-day trip in 2015 to the Pearl River Delta region, where they studied urban art villages.

José Joaquin Figueroa
an artist paints a large painting
At its height in the early 2000s, thousands of artists in Dafen produced replicas of artwork in mass quantities. These paintings were then exported mostly to Europe and the U.S., where they hung in hotels, restaurants and second-home condominiums.

Courtesy of Winnie Wong
While much of the artworks produced in Dafen were replicas by famous painters like da Vinci and van Gogh, they also included works by lesser known artists and even replicas of family photos. 

Photo courtesy of Winnie Wong
paint covers a wooden board, where a pile of paintbrushes, several photographs and a roll of tape lay in a pile
In 2013, Wong published van Gogh on Demand: China and the Readymade, a book about her time in Dafen and how it forever changed the way she thinks about art and authenticity and the nature of creativity.

Courtesy of Winnie Wong
An art exhibition that includes a diorama that stands more than six feet tall of a painting shop in Dafen and a wall of van Gogh replica paintings next to it.
A diorama of the van Gogh painting shop in Dafen, where Wong worked as an apprentice in the early 2000s, stands more than six feet tall in the 2015 exhibition by students and faculty, which was showcased at Berkeley and in Shanghai.

José Joaquin Figueroa
a water color and pen drawing of an art studio in Dafen Oil Painting Village in 2015
During the students' fieldwork in the Pearl River Delta region, art practice student José Joaquin Figueroa documented the scope of the project through a series of watercolor paintings. In this illustration, Wong sits with the van Gogh painter she apprenticed for in his shop in Dafen.

José Joaquin Figueroa
A small model of about a dozen tall buildings inside the gated village of Dafen
In the years after the 2008 financial crisis in the West, international orders for replica paintings from Dafen dropped, and demand began to shift more toward the domestic market. Wong says anti-China sentiment in the U.S. has made it very difficult for her to continue her research.

José Joaquin Figueroa

March 31, 2025

Key takeaways

  • The reality of replica painting in China is more complex and nuanced than the stereotypical image of assembly-line factories.
  • There is much greater similarity between the most successful artists and the most accused forger than many of us imagine.
  • The anxiety around AI-generated art today parallels earlier concerns about globalization and outsourcing of manufacturing. Both challenge traditional notions of creativity, originality and the value of human-made art.

When Winnie Wong first saw Dafen Oil Painting Village in 2006, it was nothing like she’d imagined. 

The Chinese village was known for mass producing copies of Western art. She’d read about it in The New York Times, which described a kind of compound where thousands of artists painted replicas of famous artworks, like da Vinci’s Mona Lisa or van Gogh’s Starry Night, for European and U.S. hotels and condos. 

Winnie Wong
Winnie Wong is a professor of rhetoric at UC Berkeley. For the past 10 years, she has taught a class about imitations, appropriations and replicas.

UC Berkeley

“We had an expectation, which was that there would be this giant factory,” said Wong, a professor of rhetoric at UC Berkeley. “And in this factory, there would be these painters working in an assembly line fashion: One person would paint the rocks, and one person would paint the trees, and one person would paint the sky.”

But when she arrived in the small gated village, what she saw surprised her. In 2013, she published van Gogh on Demand: China and the Readymade, a book about her six years of research in Dafen and how it forever changed the way she thinks about art and authenticity and the nature of creativity.

See more artwork and photos of Dafen from 2015, when Wong and architecture professor Margaret Crawford took a group of graduate students on a 14-day trip to the Pearl River Delta region to study urban art villages.

