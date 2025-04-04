Events at Berkeley, Humanities, Politics & society

Berkeley Talks: J Finley on how Black women use sass to claim their humanity

Black women's humor is “an embodied expression of resilience at the moment of crisis," says J Finley, an associate professor at Pomona College and author of the 2024 book Sass.

By Public Affairs

April 4, 2025

When J Finley arrived at UC Berkeley as a graduate student in 2006, she planned on studying reparations and the legacy of slavery. But after a fellowship in South Africa, where she studied the Zulu language and culture, Finley says she realized Black people were never going to get reparations. Switching gears, she started thinking: “How else do Black people make do? Well, we laugh.”

In Berkeley Talks episode 223, Finley, an associate professor of Africana studies at Pomona College who earned her master’s degree and Ph.D. from UC Berkeley in 2008 and 2012, discusses her 2024 book Sass: Black Women’s Humor and Humanity. During the talk, Finley shares how Black women have used and continue to use humor and, more specifically, sass, to speak back to power and assert their own humanity. 

Black women’s humor, she contends, is “rooted in the racist, patriarchal and, many times, degrading conditions from which it developed” and is “an embodied expression of resilience at the moment of crisis that has come to be the hallmark of Black women’s humor.”   

It’s not that sass is merely for show, she argues, but there’s an internal process that happens first that is then expressed gesturally and vocally. “If you are a Black woman, and you don’t understand yourself as empowered, to have the agency to speak back within those relations,” she says, “in what world can you be free?”

This UC Berkeley event, which took place March 18, was sponsored by the Department of African American Studies.

