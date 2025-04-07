A message about recent federal visa program updates

The following message was sent to all UC Berkeley students, staff, faculty and academics on Monday, April 7.

Dear campus community,

As you may be aware, four current and two former UC Berkeley students have had their visas revoked and non-immigrant status terminated by the federal government. We know this action is generating understandable concern and questions. While the campus is respecting the privacy of those affected by limiting the information that we release, we want to share with you what we are doing in support of our community members.

To the best of our knowledge there has been no federal immigration enforcement activity in-person on the campus, and we are currently unaware of plans for any future activity of that sort.

Four of those impacted are currently enrolled — one is an undergraduate and three are graduate students. The other two are recent graduates engaged in the STEM OPT program that provides work experiences in their field of study.

These actions create an uncertain and challenging environment for our campus community. Your university supports, without reservation, the right and ability of immigrant and international students, staff, and faculty to participate fully in the campus experience.

The campus is supporting those affected in accordance with its long-standing procedures for visa revocations. We are providing those affected with resources to navigate the process and are encouraging them to seek legal counsel for guidance. UC Berkeley’s International Office has been providing international students and others with guidance and information regarding changing federal policies and actions proactively and directly and will continue to do so.

Consistent with policies and law governing the privacy of the records of individuals, we are not providing any information about the identities or specific circumstance of any of the impacted individuals.

We are committed to doing all that we can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law. In doing so, the university will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws.

Below are resources that we hope are helpful. We will continue to keep the campus community updated about relevant developments. We are committed to upholding Berkeley’s Principles of International Engagement.

RESOURCES:

Sincerely,

Richard K. Lyons

Chancellor

Benjamin E. Hermalin

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost