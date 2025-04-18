Events at Berkeley, Humanities, Literature

Berkeley Talks: The case for a philosophical life with Agnes Collard and Judith Butler

The scholars discuss how the work of the ancient Greek philosopher Socrates can help us to ask and answer life’s most important questions.

By Public Affairs

April 18, 2025

The ancient Greek philosopher Socrates is considered the father of Western philosophy, one whose most famous ideas have all but risen to the level of pop culture. 

We parrot his claim that “the unexamined life is not worth living.” His name has been invoked by politicians to bolster their stance against “cancel culture.” There’s even an AI chat app modeled after him that promises intelligent conversations. 

two images side by side: on the left, the cover of the book Open Socrates and on the right, Judith Butler and Agnes Callard in a conversation
Agnes Callard (right), an associate professor of philosophy at the University of Chicago, joined UC Berkeley’s Judith Butler (left) in a conversation in January to discuss Callard’s new book Open Socrates: The Case for a Philosophical Life.

UC Berkeley

But what exactly were Socrates’ philosophical views? We may be quick to reference his name, but if asked, many of us would likely be hard-pressed to give a thorough account of what he actually believed. 

In Berkeley Talks episode 224, Agnes Collard, an associate professor of philosophy at the University of Chicago and author of the 2025 book Open Socrates: The Case for a Philosophical Life, joins in a conversation with UC Berkeley’s Judith Butler, a Distinguished Professor in the Graduate School and a leading philosopher and theorist. 

Together, they dive deep into Socrates’ work and beliefs, discussing the value of pursuing knowledge through open-ended questions, how philosophical inquiry is a collaborative process where meaning and understanding are constructed through conversation, and how critical questioning can lead to greater freedom of thought and help us to ask and answer some of life’s most important questions. 

This event took place on Jan. 30, and was sponsored by UC Berkeley’s Townsend Center for the Humanities.

