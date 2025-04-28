Research, Technology & engineering

Berkeley Voices: A stroke left her ‘locked in.’ With the help of AI, she heard her voice again.

Researchers at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco restored Ann Johnson’s ability to speak using a brain-computer interface nearly two decades after she had a brainstem stroke at age 30.

By Anne Brice

Ann Johnson sits in her wheelchair with a cord plugged into a neuroprosthesis implant while she participates in a clinical trial helping to restore her ability to speak with a brain-computer interface
Ann Johnson became paralyzed after a brainstem stroke in 2005, at age 30. As the third participant in a clinical trial led by researchers at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco, she heard her voice again in 2022, the first time in 18 years.

Noah Berger, 2023

April 28, 2025

Key takeaways

  • Researchers at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco have created a brain-computer interface that can restore a person’s ability to speak who lost it from paralysis or another condition. 
  • The technology continues to evolve, and researchers expect rapid advancements, including photorealistic avatars and wireless, plug-and-play neuroprosthetic devices. 
  • This ongoing research has enormous potential to make the workforce and the world more accessible to people with disabilities.

When Ann Johnson had a rare brainstem stroke at age 30, she lost control of all of her muscles. One minute, she was playing volleyball with her friends. The next, she couldn’t move or speak. 

Up until that moment, she’d been a talkative and outgoing person. She taught math and physical education, and coached volleyball and basketball at a high school in Saskatchewan, Canada. She’d just had a baby a year earlier with her new husband. 

And the thing was, she still was that person, but no one could tell, because the connection between her brain and her body didn’t work anymore. She would try to speak, but her mouth wouldn’t move. 

Eighteen years later, she finally heard her voice again.

It’s thanks to researchers at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco who are working to restore people’s ability to communicate using a brain-computer interface. The technology, the researchers say, has enormous potential to make the workforce and the world more accessible to people like Ann. 

Watch a video about Ann Johnson and the life-altering clinical trial she took part in, led by researchers at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco.

