Six UC Berkeley alumni named 2025 Pulitzer Prize winners

Also honored were Pulitzer finalists from Berkeley Journalism — several alumni, a faculty member and the Investigative Reporting Program.
By Public Affairs
May 8, 2025
This week, the 2025 Pulitzer Prize winners announced by Columbia University included six UC Berkeley alumni, and additional members of the campus community were finalists for the prestigious award.
Announced each May, the prizes are considered the country’s most sought-after awards in journalism, arts and letters and have been awarded since 1917. Newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, who died in 1911, left money to Columbia University to launch a journalism school and establish the Pulitzer Prize. An independent Pulitzer Prize Board selects the winners.
This year’s Berkeley-affiliated winners are:
To read more about these winners and prizes, please see a Berkeley Journalism story, which includes impressive news of many Pulitzer Prize finalists from the school; a College of Letters and Science article about the two social sciences alumni who won; and a second story from the college about the winner who is an art history alumna.