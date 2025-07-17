Watch the dean of Haas Business School explain organizational culture in 101 seconds



Today’s social media ecosystem means that workplace micro-trends and cultural norms are parsed in real time by TikTok influencers. But long before the “Gen Z stare” had the internet obsessed, a young Jenny Chatman was watching adults around her closely, observing how some people seemed to enjoy their work while others merely endured it.

Her curiosity led her to the burgeoning field of organizational culture, which studies “the patterns of beliefs and expectations that people in an organization share,” as she explains — whether meetings stay on schedule, for example, or if it’s acceptable to give a customer that extended Gen Z stare. That phenomenon “is the perfect example of how different generations have different expectations when it comes to workplace interactions,” Chatman says in this 101 in 101 video, which challenges UC Berkeley faculty to explain their area of expertise in only 101 seconds.

Today, Professor Chatman is the dean of the Haas School of Business and a leader in the field. As a UC Berkeley Ph.D student, she helped develop a tool called the Organizational Culture Profile, which helps organizations understand their own values, such as how people within them communicate or how engaged team members are. The tool, co-developed by Charles O’Reilly and Dave Caldwell, is now the industry standard for researchers and business leaders alike.

“The thing about organizational culture is you don’t have a choice about whether one forms,” says Chatman. “The only choice you have is whether the culture that forms is one that helps you execute on your chosen strategy or one that actually constrains people.”

Chatman highlights Southwest Airlines as a prominent example of an organization with a strong culture. By investing in its employees, those employees in turn treat customers well, which ultimately allows the company to achieve its strategic ends.

In her research, Chatman has studied everything from Himalayan climbing expeditions and the norm of collectivism to how cultural adaptability can contribute to an organization’s financial success over time. Her new book, with co-author Glenn Carroll of Stanford University, aims to help leaders dispel myths about organizational culture so they can create strategically relevant, strong, and adaptable cultures. Making Organizational Culture Great: Moving Beyond Popular Beliefs for Strategic Success will be published in fall 2025 by Columbia Business Press.

