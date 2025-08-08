Politics & society

Berkeley Talks: Berkeley scholars unpack what’s at stake for U.S. democracy

In a new multimedia series by UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism — The Stakes Explained — journalism students interview experts to help make sense of the new orders, actions and policies coming out of the White House.

By Public Affairs

August 8, 2025

Follow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. See all Berkeley Talks.

Every spring semester, UC Berkeley Assistant Professor Shereen Marisol Meraji teaches a class on race and journalism. In the course, she and her students explore how colonialism and the legacy of its systems — including forced displacement of Native tribes, slavery and Jim Crow — continue to affect us as a society, and how journalists can meaningfully report on race in America today.

UC Berkeley Journalism student Erika Zaro interviews Berkeley education professor Travis Bristol in a studio as journalism professor Shereen Marisol Meraji watches wearing headphones
UC Berkeley Journalism student Erika Zaro interviews Travis Bristol, a Berkeley associate professor of education, for The Stakes Explained. Shereen Marisol Meraji, an assistant professor of journalism who leads the school’s audio program, listens behind the camera.

Alicia Chiang/UC Berkeley Journalism

“It has led to persistent racial disparities in wealth, in education, housing, healthcare, in policing and incarceration,” said Meraji, who leads the audio program at Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. “I firmly believe that you can’t meaningfully report on any of those issues, here in the United States, without an understanding of how race operates.”

When President Trump signed a surge of executive orders in January 2025, many that directly intersect with race, Meraji suggested that her students interview experts at Berkeley to help make sense of these new anti-DEI policies, immigration enforcement changes and regulatory rollbacks. 

Those interviews, which aired on KALW, became The Stakes Explained, a multimedia series where Berkeley professors, frontline journalists and community members unpack President Trump’s executive orders and actions to see what’s at stake for U.S. democracy.

In this Berkeley Talks episode, we’re sharing an hourlong special about The Stakes Explained that aired on KALX in July. In it, we hear several interviews with Berkeley scholars featured in the series, including law professor Sarah Song and Travis Bristol, an associate professor in the School of Education. They and other experts break down some of Trump’s executive orders, from those targeting diversity, equity and inclusion in education to others that are reshaping the immigration system and immigration enforcement. 

Learn more about The Stakes Explained and watch videos of the interviews on UC Berkeley Journalism’s website.

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Talks: