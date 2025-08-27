Campus & community, Campus news

Watch a message from Chancellor Lyons welcoming UC Berkeley to a new academic year

"Berkeley is not just a place, it’s a promise — and together we can ensure it will forever be kept," he says.

By Public Affairs

August 27, 2025

As the UC Berkeley community begins a new academic year, Chancellor Rich Lyons shares the above video message welcoming us all back to campus. In it, he reaffirms our commitment to Berkeley’s seven principles of community, and shares his vision for how we can protect Berkeley’s core values and plan for the future.

“Berkeley is more than a place; it’s a promise,” he says. “And those principles are what enable us to deliver on that promise. They support an environment where all can thrive and feel a sense of belonging, where the freedom to teach, learn and discover is revered and protected, and where we embrace the central role of diversity and pluralism in the life of our university: the diversity of origins and identities, of beliefs and perspectives, of academic interests and pursuits.”