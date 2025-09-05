Events at Berkeley, Mind & body

Berkeley Talks: How forgiveness changes you and your brain

Psychologists explore what forgiveness is, how it works in the body and brain and the ways people can practice forgiveness that feel safe and empowering.

By Public Affairs

September 5, 2025

Follow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. See all Berkeley Talks.

As the science director at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, Emiliana Simon-Thomas thinks a lot about how prosocial emotions and behaviors — like compassion and gratitude — influence our well-being and society as a whole. And recently, she’s been more deeply exploring the effects of forgiveness. 

three side-by-side headshots of Melike M. Fourie, Emiliana Simon-Thomas and Allison Briscoe-Smith
From left: Melike M. Fourie, a neuroscientist and expert on the brain science of empathy and forgiveness; Emiliana Simon-Thomas, science director at the Greater Good Science Center; and Allison Briscoe-Smith, a child clinical psychologist specializing in trauma and racial identity development and a senior fellow at the Greater Good Science Center.

Courtesy photos; design by Neil Freese/UC Berkeley

“Forgiveness is an idea that most people endorse, that most people feel is a virtue or the right thing to do, but can often be more challenging than we expect in actual day-to-day life,” Simon-Thomas said during a Berkeley event in July. 

Not only is it difficult to put into practice, she says, but it’s also hard to define — it’s often understood differently from person to person and culture to culture. 

In this Berkeley Talks episode, Simon-Thomas is joined in a conversation by child clinical psychologist Allison Briscoe-Smith, a senior fellow at the center, and clinical neuropsychologist Melike Fourie of the Neuroscience Institute at the University of Cape Town in South Africa. Together, they explore what forgiveness is, how it works in the body and brain and the ways people can practice forgiveness that feel safe and empowering. 

This event took place on July 30, 2025, and was part of a Greater Good Science Center project on forgiveness supported by the Templeton World Charity Foundation. Learn more on the foundation’s Discover Forgiveness website.

Watch a video of the conversation on the Greater Good Science Center YouTube page.

