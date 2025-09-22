UC Berkeley named top public school in the country by ‘US News’

UC Berkeley has been named the top public school in the country, according to new rankings released today (Monday, Sept. 22) by U.S. News & World Report.

It is the 16th time over the past two decades that Berkeley has claimed the top spot in the annual U.S. News Best Colleges rankings. Berkeley has consistently been one of the highest-ranked public schools nationally since the magazine’s rankings began in 1983.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as the nation’s top public university,” said Chancellor Rich Lyons. “The data affirm all that Berkeley does as a powerful engine of economic mobility, and provider of affordable world-class education, accessible to all. We are proud of our pioneering research on society’s top challenges, shaping solutions that directly support our economy and the health, well-being and security of the American people.”

Berkeley also came in No. 1 among all ranked colleges again for its data analytics/science programs, and for its civil engineering and electrical/electronic/communications engineering programs, both up from the No. 2 slot last year.

The 2026 U.S. News rankings evaluated more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, using up to 17 key factors to measure academic quality, including graduation rates, peer assessment, financial resources per student and social mobility. While the rankings primarily evaluate institutions based on their undergraduate programs, they also consider aspects of graduate education and research, aiming to provide a holistic assessment of the institution.

All together, Berkeley landed in the top five in 23 of 43 ranked categories, including undergraduate economics programs, artificial intelligence, theory and best colleges for veterans.

U.S. News also separately evaluates graduate programs every year, in which Berkeley’s professional schools and doctoral programs consistently rank among the nation’s best. Of the 50 programs ranked last April, nine nabbed the top spot, including English, psychology and computer engineering. Thirty-two placed in the top five.

After Berkeley, other top public universities in the 2026 U.S. News rankings include UCLA (2nd), University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (3rd), and University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and University of Virginia, which tied for fourth. Of all universities in the nation, which includes public and private institutions, Berkeley tied with Columbia University for 15th place.

Berkeley is routinely recognized as the nation’s top public university, most recently in Forbes’ rankings of America’s Top Colleges and U.S. News’ Best Global Universities rankings. It also earned the distinction as the leading public university in North America in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and topped the PitchBook university rankings earlier this month for generating more startups founded by undergraduate alumni than any other university worldwide.