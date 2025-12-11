The housing crisis, explained in 101 seconds

Nationwide, a large part of what’s being called an affordability crisis is about the rising price of housing — an issue that’s been snowballing for thirty years. Most Americans are aware of the problem because they are living it. Home ownership, once a common path to upward economic mobility, is increasingly out of reach in communities across the country. Renters? Most are spending over a third of their income on rent every month.

UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation aims to use data-driven, interdisciplinary policy research to help lawmakers and community leaders find a way forward. In this video, Terner Center Managing Director Ben Metcalf provides a 101 of housing solutions in less than two minutes, part of our ongoing video series that tasks UC Berkeley experts with explaining their field in 101 seconds or less.

Metcalf has dedicated his life to housing research and policy, motivated by a deep understanding of what’s at stake. “If we can’t start from that place of having a stable home, it’s very hard to do just about anything else,” he says.

Part of the solution lies in helping lawmakers and citizens alike to better understand the issues. Even if you’re secure in your housing, there are adverse effects from the crisis that are impacting you. Unaffordable housing creates less diverse communities and pushes out families and lower-wage workers. Schools, retirement homes, restaurants and daycares may struggle to fill positions if employees can’t afford to live nearby. The crisis leads to housing instability and homelessness for increasing numbers of people and can have secondary effects, like increased pollution as more people take on longer commutes.

And more broadly, what was once a cornerstone of the American dream — that critical pathway to upward mobility — is slipping away for many.

Despite the evidence of crisis, Metcalf is full of hope. “We generally know what we need to do, and we have the wherewithal politically to make it happen,” he says. The Terner Center’s work on policy solutions are having an impact, at the state and local levels.

