From quantum theory to the modern laser: Why ‘basic science’ is the foundation of innovation

At first glance, some scientific research can seem, well, impractical. When physicists began exploring the strange, subatomic world of quantum mechanics a century ago, they weren’t trying to build better medical tools or high-speed internet. They were simply curious about how the universe worked at its most fundamental level.

Yet without that “curiosity-driven” research — often called basic science — the modern world would look unrecognizable.

“Basic science drives the really big discoveries,” says Steve Kahn, UC Berkeley’s dean of mathematical and physical sciences. “Those paradigm changes are what really drive innovation.”

In the latest installment of our 101 in 101 video series, Kahn — who also serves as a professor in the departments of physics and astronomy in the College of Letters & Science — takes on the challenge of distilling the importance of basic science into just 101 seconds.

For Kahn, the evolution of the laser is a perfect example of how abstract theory blossoms into essential technology. What started as a philosophical exploration of light and matter under quantum mechanics eventually led to the invention of the technology. Today, lasers are the backbone of precision medicine and our global telecommunications infrastructure.

“The invention of the laser leads to a whole series of applications — kind of like a tree blossoming out,” Kahn says.

This culture of asking “the big questions” is woven into the DNA of UC Berkeley. The campus has long been a site where paradigm-shifting experiments are not just conceived, but carried out and analyzed, often leading to entire new fields of study.

However, basic science faces significant hurdles today. Kahn notes that federal funding cuts are creating a challenging climate for researchers who pursue knowledge for its own sake rather than for immediate commercial use. Despite these “storms,” Kahn argues that the pursuit of basic science is a fundamental part of the human experience.

“Some of what might have been perceived as the most useless kinds of research have actually been the ones that led to major breakthroughs,” he says. “It’s part of what it means to be human — and Berkeley will continue to be at the core of it.”

Watch more 101 in 101 videos featuring UC Berkeley faculty and experts here.