Humanities, Science & environment

The U.S. housing crisis looms large. Could a Thai model help solve it? 

As a UC Berkeley Ph.D. student, Hayden Shelby took advanced Thai courses to gain the fluency needed to study a world-renowned program that treats housing as a collective right.

By Anne Brice

two images set side by side to show the contrast between different housing in Bangkok, Thailand. On the left is rundown housing on stilts in the water; on the right is a new upgraded neighborhood made possible by the government's
Left: Housing in Bangkok, Thailand; right: a Bangkok neighborhood that underwent upgrades through the Baan Mankong, or "secure housing," program.

Left: Phopsiri Pianphatikul via Unsplash; right: courtesy of Hayden Shelby

February 5, 2026

Follow Berkeley Voices, a Berkeley News podcast about the people and research that make UC Berkeley the world-changing place that it is. Review us on Apple Podcasts.

See all Berkeley Voices episodes.

In the United States, the housing crisis can feel like an unsolvable puzzle. We talk of housing as something we navigate alone — a commodity we rent or buy, subject to the whims of a volatile market.

But in Thailand, they’ve pioneered a different model. A government program called Baan Mankong, or “secure housing,” treats shelter as a collective right — and proves that the U.S.’s individualist framework isn’t the only way.

As a Berkeley Ph.D. student in 2014, Hayden Shelby wanted to know if a similar strategy could work in the U.S. In order to decipher the complex policy, she enrolled in advanced Thai in the Department of Southeast Asian studies.

Now a leading expert on the program in the U.S., Shelby says speaking Thai on the ground with experts and community members was invaluable. “People open up when they know you’ve made this really deep and difficult investment in learning their language,” she says. “It breaks down that expert/non-expert barrier.”

In this episode of Berkeley Voices, we look at how learning a new language can shift our worldview, and what happens when we stop asking what we can do for other countries and start asking what we can learn from them.

This is the fourth episode of our latest season, featuring UC Berkeley scholars working on life-changing research — and the people whose lives are changed by it.

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Voices: