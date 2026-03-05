Business & economics, Science & environment

What do parasitic worms and wages have in common? More than you think

Nearly 30 years of data from a landmark UC Berkeley project in Kenya show that treating children's intestinal parasites does more than improve health — it boosts adult earnings and secures the lives of the next generation.

By Anne Brice

Ted Miguel poses in a group photo in 1998 with about a dozen NGO members working on the deworming project in Busia, Kenya
Ted Miguel (back, center), now a UC Berkeley professor of economics and director of the campus's Center for Effective Global Action, stands with part of the team from the NGO International Child Support, including Carol Nekesa (front, left) in January 1998, right after they launched the Primary School Deworming Project in Kenya's Busia County.

Courtesy of Ted Miguel
Ted Miguel in January 1998 in Busia
Miguel carries out a survey with a student in Busia in January 1998 as part of the deworming study.

Courtesy of Ted Miguel
A dad ties crouches to tie his son's shoe
Nearly 30 years after the landmark deworming study, the researchers have found that the kids who were treated in the original study — and their kids — are thriving in remarkable ways. "Dealing with these pervasive tropical diseases in a low-income setting can lead to meaningful improvements in people's health, education and economic outcomes even decades later," says Miguel.

Luft Ventures

March 5, 2026

Carol Nekesa doesn’t know if she was ever infected by parasitic worms. But it’s likely, she says, since most kids in her community had them. “It was just a normal part of childhood,” she says. 

Carol grew up in the 1980s in a rural village in Busia County, Kenya. Like many regions in Sub-Saharan Africa at the time, Busia lacked the infrastructure for clean water and modern sanitation, leading to the pervasive spread of infectious diseases. 

Parents feared deadly outbreaks like malaria and cholera, often unaware of the slower, hidden damage caused by intestinal worms. The symptoms — fatigue, diarrhea, weight loss, stunted growth — rarely made headlines, yet they shaped children’s futures. At the time, more than a billion people worldwide, most of them children, were living with these infections, making parasitic worms one of the most widespread chronic health conditions on the planet.

In 1998, two researchers — Ted Miguel, who is now an economics professor at UC Berkeley, and future Nobel laureate Michael Kremer — launched the Primary School Deworming Project in Busia. They had no idea that their work would become a global model proving just how much a healthy childhood matters — not just for kids in the study, but for generations to come.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing to be a researcher and know that your research is being cited and used as a justification for these large-scale programs,” says Miguel. “It’s amazing to see.”

