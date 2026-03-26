Watch: Democracy policy goes beyond the ballot box, Berkeley dean says

At a time when public trust in government is under pressure, when power is being actively consolidated around the executive branch and civil society is strained by polarized politics, most Americans think our democracy is in crisis. That’s why David Wilson, dean of UC Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy, is calling for a broader understanding of democracy, and has created the school’s Democracy Policy Initiative.

In this new video, part of our “101 in 101” series where faculty explain an area of expertise in 101 seconds, Wilson argues that democracy policy is not just about elections but about building a sense of belonging, connection and shared civic life. From voting and jury service to community participation, he frames democracy as something that must be actively cultivated through public policy at every level of government.

Wilson outlines how traditional policy areas — such as housing, education and economic policy — intersect with civic engagement, and why governments must do more to encourage participation. He also points to emerging challenges, including the isolating effects of technology and the need for leadership that reflects the country’s diversity.

As Wilson puts it: In a strong democracy, people see themselves as part of a shared civic project. “Democracy policy should be focused on facilitating belonging through opportunities of social capital,” he says.

Those interested in the ongoing democracy policy work at Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy can sign up for their newsletter. It features updates on events and new research on public opinion, civic participation and partnerships with community organizations to develop practical solutions.