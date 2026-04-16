Mind & body, Science & environment

When better sleep becomes ‘crisis work’

UC Berkeley sleep science is being used to help treat mental health disorders in clinics across California. Researchers say its lessons can improve quality of life for us all.

By Anne Brice, Jason Pohl

A stylized digital composite photo of a woman looking upward with an intense expression. The image uses a cool blue and purple color palette. A luminous moon-like circle is superimposed over the right side of her face, creating a dreamlike or nocturnal atmosphere that evokes themes of sleep and anxiety.

Photo via Unsplash; design by Neil Freese/UC Berkeley

April 16, 2026

Follow Berkeley Voices, a Berkeley News podcast about the people and research that make UC Berkeley the world-changing place that it is. Review us on Apple Podcasts.

See all Berkeley Voices episodes.

We all know sleep is important. But for those facing mental health challenges, research from UC Berkeley shows how good sleep is also foundational for treatment and recovery.

Early results from a long‑term study at Berkeley’s Golden Bear Sleep and Mood Research Clinic show that sleep is directly linked with our mental health and, when used alongside standard clinical treatments, can dramatically improve patients’ outcomes.  

“The finding keeps replicating: If you treat sleep, you’ll improve mental health symptoms,” says Allison Harvey, a Berkeley professor of psychology and director of the clinic who led the study. 

In 2017, Harvey and Daniel Buysse, a professor of psychiatry and sleep medicine expert at the University of Pittsburgh, published a book detailing a sleep tool they developed called the Transdiagnostic Sleep and Circadian Intervention, or TSC. It includes a range of do-it-yourself sleep treatments, from regularizing wake-up times to detaching from digital devices before bed, that can help anyone get better rest. 

Mental health practitioners in county clinics across California are now using it to treat clients, with remarkable results: Not only has the TSC helped to decrease symptoms of psychosis, nearly two-thirds of people reported drinking less alcohol, and suicide-ideation severity was reduced for almost half of the clients. 

Emma Agnew, the clinic’s director for clinical implementation and partnerships at the time, has seen this impact firsthand. She says the data confirm a vital shift in how we approach mental health care: “Sleep treatment is literally something that is life-saving for people.”

This is the final episode of our latest Berkeley Voices season, featuring UC Berkeley scholars working on life-changing research — and the people whose lives are changed by it. We’ll back with a new season in the fall.

Related information

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Voices: