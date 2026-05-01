Politics & society

Berkeley Talks: How the American university’s success led to its modern challenges

Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber explains how the shift of American universities to the center of society made them a high-stakes target for public frustration.

By Public Affairs

May 1, 2026

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While preparing his lectures for UC Berkeley, Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber spent hours poring over the memoirs and writings of former University of California President Clark Kerr, seeking wisdom from the architect of California’s 1960 Master Plan for Higher Education.

Reflecting on this research, Eisgruber notes that he found more than just strategy; he found a personal connection. “I have been impressed by Kerr’s wit, wisdom and decency,” he says, “and I have come to feel not only admiration but affection for him.”

In his first of two lectures at Berkeley in February, Eisgruber draws on Kerr’s 1963 “hinge of history” idea to explain why American research universities are especially vulnerable to political and social attacks today. Kerr believed there was a turning point in the mid-20th century where the role of universities shifted from the periphery of society to its center as primary engines of economic and social growth. Eisgruber contends that this newfound prominence made them higher-stakes targets for public and political frustration. He points to three post-1960s shifts — rising student debt, accelerating competition and universities’ high profile in national debates over racial justice — as forces that have “compromised the political base that can help to protect higher education in moments of crisis.”

Still, Eisgruber remains optimistic about the resilience of the American research university. He highlights the sector’s ability to drive global recovery during the pandemic and its success in broadening its reach to include talent from all walks of life as proof of its enduring strength. While its shift to the center of national life has invited new pressures, he argues that the intense public focus on these institutions confirms their role as vital spaces for a diverse democracy to do its most important thinking.

He suggests that the path forward lies in universities embracing this central, if contested, role by sustaining the vision Kerr championed: “a truly American university, an institution unique in world history, an institution not looking to other models but serving as a model for universities in other parts of the globe.”

This talk was one of two lectures that Eisgruber gave on Feb. 24 and Feb. 26 as part of the Clark Kerr Lecture Series, co-sponsored by the Center for Studies in Higher Education, the Goldman School of Public Policy and Berkeley Law.

Watch videos of both of Eisgruber’s lectures.

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Talks: