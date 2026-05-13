In search of independence far from home, this graduate found it at Berkeley

This first-person narrative was written from an interview with Hannah Rabbani, who’s graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political economy this May. Have someone you think we should write about? Contact [email protected].

At 17 years old, I packed my whole life into two suitcases and flew to California.

I grew up in Dubai with my mother and two sisters. After my parents’ divorce, my mother took complete responsibility for us, and decided that I should go to school in the United States so that I could pursue a better education and build an independent life for myself, just like we both wanted.

Since Hannah can remember, her mom would tell her, “You are going abroad to the United States, you are going to be independent, and you will do everything that I could not when I was younger.” Courtesy of Hannah Rabbani

Ever since I was in fifth grade, my mother would always tell me, “You are going abroad to the United States, you are going to be independent, and you will do everything that I could not when I was younger.” My personality comes from her resilience.

In South Asian culture, it is not common for young women to move abroad for their studies. My mother married at a young age and gave birth to me around the same age I am now. She was determined to break that generational curse, and her parenting decisions were very intentional. She was always reminding me to focus on my studies and become independent, and she signed me up for every extracurricular activity she could, including swimming, acrobatics and basketball.

I arrived in the United States with no friends or family. Everything from opening a bank account to cooking a meal was foreign to me. I had not spent much time in the kitchen. The first meal I cooked was in my tiny California apartment 8,000 miles away from home. My mother tried to help me through late-night voice messages, but her recipes consisted of “just a pinch” of one thing and a “you’ll know how much” of another. I’d call her confused when my food was burning, and half-asleep, she’d try to explain the measurements while laughing at my panic.

Hannah (left) with her two younger sisters, Huda and Khadeejah, and her mom, Yusra. Courtesy of Hannah Rabbani

I began my studies at De Anza College, then transferred to UC Berkeley in spring 2025. I applied to four schools, but the second I received my acceptance letter to Berkeley, I knew I had to go. I called my mother immediately and, even though it was 4 a.m. for her, she was ready to celebrate with me. My mother, as many South Asian mothers, is not someone who expresses her emotions often. But that night she made it clear how proud she was. Berkeley’s acceptance was the culmination of what we both had worked for.

Transferring to Berkeley pushed me to seek out spaces where I could truly belong and contribute to. One of the first groups I joined was the Muslim Tech Collaborative, a student organization for Muslim students interested in the tech field. I was president for the 2025-26 academic year. I also became the international student-appointed officer for the University of California Student Association.

At Berkeley, Hannah felt free to express her thoughts without judgement. “I’m excited to continue to grow, taking Berkeley’s mindset with me,” she says. 812visions

As a political economy major, I’m interested in how politics, culture and economics shape everyday life. In high school, I enjoyed the study of economics, but felt it offered a narrow view on human behavior. Political economy gave me the opportunity to better understand how politics affect societies in different communities.

Berkeley has given me tools I didn’t realize I needed. I’m able to express my thoughts without feeling intimidated because I know the people around me are just as driven and determined to grow. Every person I’ve spoken to has unique ambitions, and I find myself realizing that I’ve had the privilege to be surrounded by future leaders.

After graduation, I plan on staying in the United States and working at a startup in San Francisco; I hope to one day also work at the United Nations in international policymaking.

My life has revolved around constant change, and because of that, I have learned how to adapt to different roles and responsibilities. I’ve worked hard the past four years building a life for myself in California and I’m excited to continue to grow, taking Berkeley’s mindset with me.

Keep up with Hannah Rabbani on Instagram.