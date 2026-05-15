Arts & culture, Performing arts

Berkeley Talks: Musician Lara Downes celebrates the sound of America

The acclaimed pianist reflects on music’s power to unite across division and express the nation’s most complicated emotions over the past 250 years.

By Anne Brice

Pianist Lara Downes laughs at a grand piano while sharing the stage with artistic director Terrance Kelly and members of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir during their performance at Zellerbach Hall.
Pianist Lara Downes performs alongside the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir for This Land: Reflections on America, the final event of Cal Performances’ spring season. Other artists in the May 9 performance included folk icon Judy Collins, poet Tarriona "Tank” Ball and the bluegrass quartet Invoke.

Brittany Hosea-Small
Poet Tarriona
Poet Tarriona "Tank” Ball performs with Invoke.

Brittany Hosea-Small
Pianist Lara Downes performs at a grand piano on a dimly lit stage, accompanying singer Judy Collins at a microphone and the four string musicians of the Invoke Quartet playing their instruments.
Folk icon Judy Collins performs with the bluegrass quartet Invoke.

Brittany Hosea-Small
A female soloist passionately sings into a microphone at center stage, surrounded by members of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir singing and clapping in matching teal and black robes.
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.

Brittany Hosea-Small

May 15, 2026

Follow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. See all Berkeley Talks.

It was the morning after the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and pianist Lara Downes was catching a flight from California to Kentucky, where she was set to perform later in the evening. “It was a very weird day to be anywhere,” she recalls.

That night, she performed songs from her album America Again in Louisville, a city that mirrored the country’s own deep political divide. Coming from California, Downes expected Louisville to feel tense after the election.

Instead, she found that the music — curated to explore the “American Dream” through the lens of diverse composers like Florence Price and Morton Gould — created a shared space of mourning and hope that transcended the maps on the news. As she played pieces like Price’s “Fantasie Nègre” and Gould’s “American Caprice,” Downes had a profound realization.

“I think I learned in that moment how much all of the emotions that we feel about being American — the affection and the nostalgia and the confusion and the sadness and the anger — all of it really is expressed in the music,” she says. 

That idea — music as a shared emotional language — continues to shape Downes’ work today. In May, she brought an all-star cast of musicians to UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall to join her on her newest project, This Land: Reflections on America. Alongside folk icon Judy Collins, poet Tarriona “Tank” Ball, the Austin-based string and bluegrass quartet Invoke, and the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, she performed songs like the traditional African American spiritual “This Little Light Of Mine,” Paul Simon’s “America” and Stephen Foster’s “Hard Times Come Again No More.”

The performance reflects Downes’ ongoing effort to explore what it means to be American through music — a question that also led her to create The Declaration Project, a national initiative tied to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. For the project, Downes spent two years traveling the country to ask Americans from all backgrounds what “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” means to them today.

In this episode of Berkeley Talks, Downes joins NPR’s Chloe Veltman in a pre-concert talk to discuss how music isn’t just a performance, but a common language to explore the American experience.

The May 9 performance and pre-concert talk were part of Cal Performances’ Illuminations: Exile and Sanctuary series and marked the final performance of the season. Learn more about Cal Performances’ upcoming 2026-27 programming.

The musical selections featured in this episode are from This Land: Reflections on America, performed by Lara Downes and guest artists. All music was used with permission.

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Talks: