Three UC Berkeley faculty members elected to UK’s Royal Society

The UK’s national academy of sciences, known as the Royal Society, today elected more than 90 new members from around the world, including three from UC Berkeley.

The new Berkeley fellows — geophysicist Barbara Romanowicz, chemist Dean Toste and computer vision and AI expert Jitendra Malik — will join one of the world’s most famous science academies, which was founded in 1660.

“Their contributions reflect the highest standards of scientific endeavour,” said Sir Paul Nurse, president of the Royal Society, in a statement. “This incoming cohort highlights the truly international character of contemporary science and underscores the vital role that plays in achieving breakthroughs that benefit us all.”

Romanowicz is a Professor of the Graduate School in the Department of Earth and Planetary Science. She is an expert on imaging Earth’s deep interior using the tools of seismology. This involves measuring how seismic waves from large earthquakes reverberate throughout the interior, which reveals deep structures and fluid dynamics. She has also helped develop modern broadband seismic and geophysical observatories on land and in the oceans.

Toste is chair of the chemistry department and the Gerald E. K. Branch Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and holds the Hildebrand Distinguished Professorship. His research centers around the development of catalysts, catalytic reactions and methods for synthesizing organic compounds, primarily complex molecules with interesting structural, biological and physical properties.

Malik is the Arthur J. Chick Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences. His research group studies many aspects of computer vision, including the computational modeling of human vision, computer graphics and the analysis of biological images. Several well-known concepts and algorithms have emerged from his work, including high dynamic range imaging and anisotropic diffusion for reducing image noise.