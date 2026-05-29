Arts & culture, Film, Politics & society

Berkeley Talks: What punk subcultures can teach us about resisting hate

A filmmaker and activists explore how the tactics of 1980s West Coast movements offer a vital blueprint for countering modern political polarization.

By Strategic Communications

Movie poster for the documentary short

Image courtesy of Reboot Studios/7th Art Releasing.

May 29, 2026

Follow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. See all Berkeley Talks.

Across the American West Coast in the 1980s, the burgeoning punk rock and skinhead scenes were much more than just raw music and counterculture fashion — they quickly became contested ground in an ideological battle against white supremacy. Neo-Nazi groups actively targeted these subcultures to recruit alienated kids, and anti-racist punks were forced to step up in response, organizing grassroots community defense networks, confronting extremist infiltration and building alternative spaces rooted in inclusion.

Those strategies — forged in clubs, at shows and within tight-knit local scenes — offer a vital, real-world blueprint for confronting today’s mainstream political crises, according to a recent panel discussion at UC Berkeley.

The May 3 event, which headlined the second annual Jewish Arts and Book Fest hosted by the Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, began with a screening of We’ve Been Here Before, a 2023 documentary short chronicling these subcultural struggles. Following the film, the program brought together the film’s director, Jacob Kornbluth, and anti-racist activists Eric Ward, who’s featured in the film, and Dion Garcia to explore how lessons from that fringe resistance can help heal a fractured modern society.

For Ward and Garcia, the history of that resistance is deeply personal. In their youth, protecting music scenes from infiltration meant building solidarity and making sure marginalized voices were not pushed out. Yet Garcia said that looking back on the intensity of that era, he also remembers its emotional toll.

“Hate is a horrible word and it’s a horrible thing to carry,” Garcia said. “I don’t like carrying that.”

The speakers argued that the same divisive tactics that targeted 1980s youth have now mutated into mainstream public discourse. Ward, a leading expert on organized hate, explained that modern antisemitism functions on the far right as a “racialized other,” scapegoating Jewish communities as “puppet masters” of social grievances.  

Today, Ward warned, society is trapped in a dangerous “sectarian moment” where nuance is erased in favor of absolute polarization, particularly surrounding global conflicts.

“No one wants nuance,” Ward said, critiquing how people today build political identities out of distant tragedies. He noted that such political theater often comes “at the expense of the most actual vulnerable, Israelis and Palestinians, who still have to live in the real world each and every day.”

Ultimately, the talk underscored that the path forward requires looking past ideological purity and reclaiming the cultural spaces where lonely or alienated individuals seek community. True resistance to racism and antisemitism, the speakers concluded, lies in a shared commitment to contesting these complicated spaces, finding “strange allies” across different backgrounds and strengthening the foundation of an inclusive democracy.

“I would argue this alliance between those of us who identify in the mainstream and empathy for people who are existing in these kind of fringe subcultures is something that I think we could all work on,” said Kornbluth. “I think it’s something new to a lot of folks who are thinking about where and how to fight back … but I think it’s a little piece to how we can heal ourselves.” 

This event was sponsored by the Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life at Berkeley.

Watch a video of the conversation.

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Talks: