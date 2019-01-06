Cal defensive back Bryce Turner dies

Cal defensive back Bryce Turner, a 20-year-old sophomore from Lakewood, California, died this weekend following a medical emergency that occurred during a non-team workout while he was home visiting family during the winter break.

“Our hearts are broken with this unimaginable tragedy,” said Jim Knowlton, director of Cal Athletics. “Bryce was a young man with a bright future and a valued member of our football team and the Cal family. His life was taken far too soon and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and coaches during this difficult time, and we will do all that we can to support each other, his family, our students and the entire Cal community through the grieving process.”