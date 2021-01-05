Think you know everything about UC Berkeley? Take this quiz and find out

In the early 1900s, what articles of clothing — the grungier the better — were status symbols for Berkeley students? Who was the fountain on Sproul Plaza named after? Which building on campus is known as the “freshman maze”?

These are some of the questions in the Cal trivia quiz created by the UC Berkeley Library that puts your knowledge of campus — its history, traditions and communities — to the test.

Most of the images in the 10-question quiz come from the UC Berkeley Library’s Digital Collections website, which can be used for scholarly research or just to learn more about the rich history of the campus.