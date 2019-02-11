Claire Tomlin and Douglas Clark elected to National Academy of Engineering

Claire Tomlin, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science, and Douglas Clark, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and dean of the College of Chemistry, are among 86 newly elected members of the prestigious National Academy of Engineering.

The new members and 18 new foreign members were announced last week in Washington, D.C.

Tomlin, who obtained her Ph.D. from UC Berkeley in 1998, was cited for her “contributions to design tools for safety-focused control of cyberphysical systems.” Her research focuses on unmanned aerial vehicles, air traffic control and modeling of biological processes.

Clark, who is the Gilbert Newton Lewis Professor, was cited for “advances in biocatalyst and bioreaction engineering for drug discovery, drug screening and bioprocessing.” His research is in the field of biochemical engineering, with particular emphasis on enzyme technology, biomaterials and bioenergy.

Election to the academy recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice or education. This includes the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering or developing and implementing innovative approaches to engineering education. There are currently 2,297 NAE members nationwide and 272 foreign members.

New academy members will be inducted Oct. 6, 2019, at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.