Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers donates to Cal Athletics

Former Cal quarterback and Super Bowl XLV MVP Aaron Rodgers made a seven-figure gift to UC Berkeley’s athletics program that will be used to renovate the football team’s locker room in Memorial Stadium and create the Aaron Rodgers Football Scholarship, Cal Athletics announced on Tuesday.

“I’m pleased and proud to make this gift to support Cal football,” said Rodgers, who played for Cal in 2003 and 2004. “My years at Cal were among the best years of my life. My time in Berkeley created lasting, unforgettable memories. Coach (Justin) Wilcox was on the coaching staff when I was a Bear, and I am excited about the team’s direction with (Wilcox) pointing the way. He is a tremendous football coach and an even better role model for his players. I hope that my contribution can help him move this program forward.”

The renovation of the Cal football locker room will be performed this summer in time for the 2019 season and, once completed, the space will be renamed the Aaron Rodgers Team Locker Room. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a junior college transfer. Rodgers came to Cal after one season at Butte Community College near Chico.

“We are thrilled and grateful that Aaron is making this important investment in the Cal football program,” said Wilcox, who coached linebackers when Rodgers was quarterback. “Aaron’s gift will help provide our student-athletes with a tremendous place to gather and prepare for all our football-related activities. It will also be great to show recruits visiting our campus a top-notch space and the level of support our program has from one of the greatest to ever play the game.”