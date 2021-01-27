First profile in new Berkeley Haas series: Dreamer Luis Alejandro Liang

DACA recipient Luis Alejandro Liang, the first student profiled in the brand new Berkeley Haas first-person series called “Haas Voices,” talks about his road to UC Berkeley — from being raised in Sinaloa, Mexico, to his move at age 14 to Orange County with his mother and sisters to a tour of UC campuses as a community college student where he fell in love with Berkeley. The 2012 Berkeley Haas graduate’s trajectory hasn’t been easy — he applied to Berkeley three times, but we’ll let Liang tell you the rest — but today, Liang, who is half Mexican, half Chinese and gay, is back in the classroom, this time in the Berkeley Haas Evening and Weekend MBA program, politically active and dedicated, he says, to helping other “Dreamers” be “paperless, not powerless.”