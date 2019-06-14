Impeach Trump? Not so fast, say California voters in new poll

California’s registered voters are of no strong opinion when it comes to the question of impeaching President Donald Trump, according to a new Berkeley IGS Poll.

The poll asked 4,435 registered Republican, Democrat and independent voters if congressional Democrats should begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. Thirty-five percent said yes, 30% said Congress should keep investigating Trump and 34% said Congress should close the matter and move on.

Democrats were slightly more supportive of beginning impeachment proceedings — 53% of them said yes. Meanwhile, 86 percent of registered Republicans said it was time to move on.

“There is no consensus here for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings,” said Mark DiCamillo, director the Berkeley IGS Poll, part of UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

The poll also found that, in the 2020 general election, two-thirds of California voters said they “definitely” or “probably” would not support Trump. Among registered Democrats, 97 percent said they would not vote to reelect Trump, while 87 percent of the state’s registered Republicans said they would. Seventy percent of independent voters said they would not vote to reelect Trump.

The poll was conducted via email in English and Spanish from June 4 to 10. It had a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.