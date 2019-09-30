New poll: Vaccine rule widely supported by California voters

Just 16% of voters are opposed to a new California law requiring parents vaccinate their children, according to a new poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

The poll, conducted online from Sept. 13 to 18, found support for the bill from the vast majority of Californians: rich or poor, conservative or liberal, educated or not. Roughly 83% of all voters said they favored the law, 61% said they favored it strongly.

“Support is broad-based with large majorities across all major subgroups of the state’s registered voter population in favor,” said Mark DiCamillo, head of the Berkeley IGS Poll. “Liberals display the highest levels of support, with greater than nine in 10 in favor.”

The same poll also found broad support for Gov. Gavin Newsom, with 60% of voters approving of his way the new governor is handling his job. Thirty-nine percent disapprove.

“Opinions of the governor are highly partisan,” DiCamillo said. “Democrats overwhelmingly approve of the governor’s performance in office, with 86% giving a positive rating and just 13% offering a negative assessment. Republicans view of the governor is just the opposite, with 83% disapproving and 17% approving.”

The poll surveyed 4,527 registered voters in both English and Spanish. The poll had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.