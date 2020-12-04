Psychologist Alison Gopnik wins lifetime achievement award

Alison Gopnik, a developmental psychologist and author of such acclaimed books as The Philosophical Baby, The Scientist in the Crib, and How Babies Think, is one of three recipients of the James McKeen Cattel Fellow Award. Recipients of the award, bestowed by the Association for Psychological Science (APS), represent the field of psychology’s most accomplished and respected scientists whose research addresses critical societal problems.

Gopnik, a UC Berkeley faculty member since 1988, is recognized for her outstanding leadership in developmental psychology, cognitive science and philosophical psychology. The two other recipients of the 2021 James McKeen Cattel Fellow Award are Megan Gunnar, a psychology professor at the University of Minnesota and pioneer in the study of how stress affects development, and Saul Kassin, a psychology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and at Williams College in Massachusetts. He is recognized for his formative work on the scientific study of criminal confessions.

“As the professional home to the international psychological science community, APS is delighted to honor the outstanding members in our field,” said APS President Shinobu Kitayama. “We congratulate these winners and applaud their important contributions to science and mentoring.”

Founded in 1988, the Association for Psychological Science is dedicated to advancing scientific psychology across disciplinary and geographic borders. It represents more than 30,000 leading scientists, academics, clinicians, researchers, educators, administrators, and students from more than 80 countries.

The James McKeen Cattell Fellow Award, as well as the APS Mentor Award and William James Fellow Award, are the association’s highest honors for lifetime achievement.