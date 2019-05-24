World flocks to Berkeley to explore how to combat sexual harassment and violence

“We haven’t won yet, but we’re winning,” Catharine MacKinnon, a legal scholar, author and University of Michigan law professor, says as she ponders the progress of the #MeToo movement.

And it’s only the beginning, she adds, pointing to a host of legal strategies being produced by “a whole tsunami of enraged women.”

MacKinnon was the keynote speaker at the Worldwide #MeToo Movement: Global Resistance to Sexual Harassment and Violence conference recently hosted by UC Berkeley.

The three-day conference was devoted to exploring legal ways to globally combat sexual harassment and violence. The conference was an outgrowth of the international 400-person Comparative Equality and Anti-Discrimination Law Study Group founded in 2018 and was led by Berkeley law professor David Oppenheimer.

More than 200 women, leaders, scholars and activists attended.

Oppenheimer, the conference organizer, said “a big part of the mission is to help inform practicing lawyers, helping them to understand what is going on in the rest of the world.”