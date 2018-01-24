Chancellor: ‘Tuition increases … a last but necessary resort’

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ sent the following message to the students, faculty and staff at UC Berkeley, as the UC Board of Regents considered a $342 annual tuition hike at their meeting in San Francisco:

Dear Campus Community,

Earlier today, at the request of UC President Janet Napolitano, I appeared before the regents to make the case for a moderate increase in tuition. In my remarks, I described Berkeley’s pressing need for funds that can support our students’ needs and interests. I also addressed a lingering misunderstanding on campus and beyond, by explaining that low-income students will not be impacted by any increase in tuition, which would be covered in their financial aid packages. To be clear, we see tuition increases as a last but necessary resort in the context of current state funding levels. Given the complexity of this issue, I want to share directly with you the most important portions of my remarks. (For those who are interested, the full version can be found on my website.)

I am eager to continue discussion and engagement with Berkeley’s students about this issue during my open office hours, fireside chats and other campus forums. Maintaining our paired commitment to access and excellence has become more difficult in recent years, and I am committed to meaningful and constructive dialogue as to how we maintain that balance.

Here are the key excerpts from today’s remarks: