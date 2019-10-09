Classes will resume Thursday unless there is a power outage

Marc Fisher, UC Berkeley’s vice chancellor for administration, and Alicia Johnson, director of Berkeley’s Office of Emergency Management, issued the following message to the campus community Wednesday evening:

Based on the evolving information and continued ambiguity from PG&E regarding the power outage, campus leaders have decided that classes will take place on Thursday if there is no power outage tonight or early tomorrow morning.

The campus Crisis Management Team (comprised of the Chancellor, the Executive Vice Chancellor & Provost and others) continues to meet to monitor the situation, which remains very fluid.

More information and resources for students, staff and faculty are available at the bottom of this page.

If there is no power outage, the campus will also return to fully operational status Thursday, with all staff expected to return to work on campus. We recognize that some staff members are dealing with power outages at their home or in their children’s school or childcare facility, so managers are asked to be flexible with their staff members.

We understand the significant inconvenience that the power outage and closures have already caused students, staff and our academic and research communities in particular.

While life safety concerns are our priority, we know that losing a day of classes is disruptive to our institution and its mission, that it affects course schedules and outreach efforts, and that it disturbs research operations – sometimes significantly.

The campus does not take decisions about closure lightly, and will continue to monitor the power shutdown situation closely and to make decisions based on the most current information we receive from PG&E.

If the campus loses power tonight or in the morning, we will notify you via the WarnMe emergency alert system (texts and push phone calls). If you have not yet subscribed to those alerts, please do so here.

Please continue to visit news.berkeley.edu for the latest updates, tips and information about residence halls, dining services, the research enterprise, parking and more. Updates will also be posted on UC Berkeley’s Twitter account.

Also, campus operators can answer basic questions about the status of classes and campus operations. They are on duty until 10 p.m. and on again at 7 a.m. You can call (510)642-6000 for the latest information.

Thank you for your understanding.

Additional information: