Coronavirus response: Cal Day canceled, athletic events held without spectators

Marc Fisher, UC Berkeley’s vice chancellor for administration, issued the following message on Wednesday, March 11:

As part of our ongoing effort to take proactive measures to limit the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community, today we announce new changes that will remain in effect at least through March 29.

Campus spaces and venues will not be available for any event with 100 or more expected attendees.

Intercollegiate Athletics events on campus will be held without spectators.

Cal Performances events through March 29 will be canceled.

Cal Day, which was scheduled for April 18, has been canceled.

A decision has not been made about graduation/commencement events.

Please see the coronavirus web page for more details.

These changes are in keeping with guidance from public health officials to avoid large gatherings as a way to limit community spread of the coronavirus. We understand that for our campus community, including visitors to campus who enjoy these events, the changes may be disappointing and we apologize for any inconvenience. Please know that our priority must be the health and safety of the campus community, and the broader community.

Students, please share this email with family and any other concerned parties.