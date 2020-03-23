UC Berkeley community invited to live webcast on COVID-19

Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications and Public Affairs sent the following message to the campus community on Monday:

On Wednesday, March 25 from 11:10 a.m. to noon the Office of Communications and Public Affairs will be presenting a special, online edition of Campus Conversations focused on COVID-19 and our campus’s response to the pandemic.

As the world adapts to these extraordinary times so, too, is UC Berkeley. Even as we continue to make every effort to keep the campus community informed, the pace of change has been profound, and new issues and uncertainties seem to arise with every passing day. In order to answer salient questions coming in from students, staff, faculty, parents, and alumni, we have assembled a panel of senior campus leaders:

Chancellor Carol Christ

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Paul Alivisatos

Vice Chancellor, Administration Marc Fisher

Vice Chancellor, Student Affairs Steve Sutton

Assistant Vice Chancellor, Human Resources Eugene Whitlock

Assistant Vice Chancellor, University Health Services Guy Nicolette, MD

You can access the live event by visiting Campus Conversations at 11:10 a.m. on March 25.

For this inaugural, online presentation we will not have the ability to take questions in real time, but questions for the panelists can be submitted through the Campus Conversations website from now until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. However, please note that we have already assembled a fairly comprehensive list of key questions being posed by members of our community, and there may not be time to answer many new queries. If that turns out to be the case, we will do our best to answer your questions through the Coronavirus Frequently Asked Questions page, future campus messages, and/or the next edition of Campus Conversations.

If you are not able to join us on Wednesday, the event will be recorded and made accessible on the Campus Conversations website. A version with closed captions will be posted within a week.