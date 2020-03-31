Campus leaders give video update on COVID-19 response

Sitting in front of their computers in homes and offices across the Bay Area, six of UC Berkeley’s top administrators joined a shared video conference call last week to update the campus community on how the school is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which included leaders like Chancellor Carol Christ and Steven Sutton, vice chancellor of student affairs, spoke and took questions for 50 minutes.

Topics included how researchers are responding to the shelter-in-place order, how students can cope and how staff should stay connected to their work and colleagues while working from home.

