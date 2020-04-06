COVID-19: Economic Impact, Human Solutions

Live webcast: Friday, April 10 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. (Pacific)

The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health crisis threatening to become an economic catastrophe that affects tens of millions of Americans. Is the $2 trillion aid package recently passed by Congress and signed by the president enough to keep the economy from freefall? What more is needed?

A panel of UC Berkeley’s leading economists and public policy experts will discuss the economic consequences of sheltering-in-place, evaluate the Congressional response and discuss strategies that could help to stabilize the economy, safeguard jobs and protect society’s most vulnerable people.

The discussion is part of a new live, online video series, Berkeley Conversations: COVID-19, featuring Berkeley scholars from a range of disciplines.

Panelists:

Henry Brady – Dean of the Goldman School of Public Policy and Class of 1941 Monroe Deutsch Professor of Political Science and Public Policy. Brady has written extensively on electoral politics and political participation, social welfare policy, political polling, and statistical methodology, and has worked for the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and other organizations in Washington, D.C.

Hilary Hoynes – Professor of Public Policy and Economics; Haas Distinguished Chair in Economic Disparities; and Co-Director of the Berkeley Opportunity Lab. Hoynes is an expert on the impacts of government tax and transfer programs on low-income families, poverty, inequality, and food and nutrition programs. She was recently named to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Council of Economic Advisors.

Jesse Rothstein – Professor of Public Policy and Economics and Director of the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment. Rothstein served as Senior Economist for the Council of Economic Advisers and Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of Labor in the administration of President Barack Obama. He has studied the impact of the 2008-09 recession on young people and on job formation, unemployment insurance and the effects of the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Gabriel Zucman – Associate Professor of Economics and Director of the Stone Center on Wealth and Income Inequality. Zucman’s research focuses on the accumulation, distribution and taxation of global wealth and analyzes the implications of globalization.

(maybe) Ellora Derenoncourt – Incoming Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Economics. Derenoncourt’s research focuses on the minimum wage, economic history, and inequality.

Moderated by veteran journalist Dan Mogulof, who now serves as UC Berkeley’s assistant vice chancellor for executive communications

