What the shelter in place extension means for Berkeley

Vice Chancellor for Administration Marc Fisher and Vice Chancellor for Research Randy Katz sent the following message to faculty and staff on Friday:

As many of you are aware, the main public health authority that governs campus operations is the City of Berkeley. We also are monitoring the guidance coming from Alameda County, the State of California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal bodies, and the UC Office of the President.

This past Monday, both the City of Berkeley and Alameda County extended shelter-in-place orders. These new orders replace previous orders that were set to expire on May 31 but do not have an end/expiration date.

Staff and faculty will be informed in advance as the campus transitions work activities that are presently occurring remotely back to the physical location of the campus. If you are currently working remotely, you should plan to continue to do so until you hear from your supervisor about how these plans will impact you specifically. Currently if you do not have approval from your supervisor and a letter from the UC Police Department, you should not come to campus for any reason.

In the meantime, thank you for your patience as we all continue to navigate these uncertain times. We are eager to return to full on-campus operations as soon as we receive clearance to do so by local public health authorities. For the latest COVID-19 information at UC Berkeley, please visit our COVID-19 Information Hub.