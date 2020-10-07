Watch Jennifer Doudna’s Nobel Prize press conference

The Nobel Prize committee today announced that UC Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, sharing it with colleague Emmanuelle Charpentier, for developing the genome editing breakthrough that has revolutionized biomedicine, CRISPR-Cas9.

Doudna will hold a press conference at UC Berkeley today which will be livestreamed here at 7 a.m. PDT.

“This great honor recognizes the history of CRISPR and the collaborative story of harnessing it into a profoundly powerful engineering technology that gives new hope and possibility to our society,” said Doudna. “What started as a curiosity‐driven, fundamental discovery project has now become the breakthrough strategy used by countless researchers working to help improve the human condition. I encourage continued support of fundamental science as well as public discourse about the ethical uses and responsible regulation of CRISPR technology.”

