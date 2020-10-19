Critical race theory and the 2020 election

Live webcast: Friday, October 30 3–4:30 p.m. (Pacific)

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

This roundtable discussion will consider how the racial uprising in the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, on-going police violence and social unrest, a possible shift in race-consciousness among White voters, the selection of Kamala Harris as the Democratic vice-presidential candidate and the battle to replace Justice Ginsburg may impact the election and our democracy more broadly. In addition, the panelists will engage President Trump’s attempt to “cancel” Critical Race Theory and anti-racism initiatives.

This event is sponsored by Berkeley Law.