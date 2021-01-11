UC system plans resume in-person instruction by fall 2021

Chancellor Carol Christ and A. Paul Alivisatos, executive vice chancellor and provost, sent the following message to the campus community on Monday:

University of California President Michael Drake announced today in this message that the University of California is planning for a return to primarily in-person instruction systemwide in fall 2021.

This is exciting and represents light at the end of what has been a difficult and challenging time for all of us. We assure you that we will proceed toward this goal with our eye on what has been our number one priority all along: protecting the health and safety of members of our campus community.

We will continue to strongly encourage prevention measures and will require and provide regular COVID-19 testing for anyone who will be on campus. We expect the COVID-19 vaccine will be more broadly available on campus and in the community between now and the start of fall semester, which will offer further protection against disease spread. And we will continue to work in close concert with and at the direction of local public health authorities.

We realize this announcement is likely to elicit questions and concerns along with a cautious sense of optimism. Our eventual recovery will most assuredly be a “new” normal. Our Recovery Management Teams will continue to work through issues over the next weeks and months and we will keep you informed every step of the way.

Thank you for all you have done and continue to do to preserve our mission of education, discovery and serving the people of California and the world.