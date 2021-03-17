Chancellor Christ: We’re united in support of our Asian American community members

Chancellor Carol Christ sent the following message to the campus community on Wednesday:
Today we join together with millions of people around our country and the world to condemn the horrific and senseless violence in Georgia that took the lives of eight innocent people. On behalf of our campus community, I want to extend our profound condolences and support to the victims’ relatives, friends and colleagues.
Six of the eight victims were of Asian descent, and all but one were women. While the investigation into the shooter’s motives and intentions is ongoing, there are understandable, legitimate fears that the victims were targeted because of their race and/or their gender. There is research indicating that women account for a significant majority of the victims of violence against Asian Americans, a deeply disturbing phenomenon that we must as a society consider and confront. Hate-driven crimes that target individuals because of their ethnicity, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, other identities or beliefs, only broadens and deepens the impact of these heinous acts.
I am particularly concerned because the shootings in Georgia come in the wake of hateful and utterly unprovoked attacks against Asians and Asian Americans in the Bay Area and beyond. In fact, earlier this week two women of Asian descent were subject to abuse and harassment while waiting in line at the University Village food pantry.
We have spoken out before, and we speak out now to express our solidarity and support. Even as we seek to build and sustain a campus community where everyone feels welcome, respected and safe. We also must stand and work together with all who believe in and are committed to a peaceful, equitable world where justice is pursued.
We also extend our support and sympathy to members of our own community who have been affected by this terrible news as well as events closer to us. We especially extend our support and sympathy to members of University Village.
For those who may be in need, here a few helpful resources:
- For students, find where to get support and make a report
- Asian Pacific American Student Development (APASD) offers advising and programming for Asian American, Pacific Islander, South Asian, Southwest Asian and North African (AA/PI/SSWANA) communities.
- Counseling and Psychological Services for Asian Pacific Islander Students (CAPS) is a resource listing of counselors who specialize in working with AAPI students. CAPS also hosts a weekly discussion and support space for AAPI students. Students are welcome to drop-in.
- Employee Assistance is available to any staff member who would like to talk to a counselor.
- Stop AAPI Hate tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders nationwide.
- Learn how you can help when you see incidents of hate, violence and harassment through Bears that CARE – our active bystander training.
- Notice (and point out to your friends) the Emergency “Blue Light” Telephone stations located around campus. These can be used to notify UCPD that assistance is needed. If you need help, dial 911 or use a blue light emergency phone (located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column).