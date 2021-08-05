What’s the spike in COVID cases mean for UC Berkeley?

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, along with reports of breakthrough infections among those who are vaccinated, has resulted in localities reinstituting preventive measures such as mask requirements. And it has caused a fresh wave of anxiety for those ready and preparing for a return to normal. Is the delta variant a game-changer? How worried should vaccinated people be? What should we be aware of as we prepare to welcome students, staff and faculty back to campus later this month?

UC Berkeley health experts Anna Harte, Guy Nicolette, Art Reingold and John Swartzberg will discuss the changing COVID landscape and what it means for the UC Berkeley community in a Campus Conversation on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from 4-5 pm.

You can also watch this conversation live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

All the latest information about UC Berkeley’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the campus coronavirus page.