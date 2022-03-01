Dania Matos to Ukrainian students, scholars: We stand with you

Vice Chancellor for Equity & Inclusion Dania Matos sent the following message to Ukrainian students and scholars on Tuesday:

As all of us in the campus administration have continued to watch the brutal invasion of Ukraine, and the unfolding humanitarian crisis, we have been thinking of all of you. We recognize the feelings of horror and terror you must feel watching your homes — and the homes of your loved ones — become the setting and targets of war.

We are also moved by the heroism of the Ukrainian people, from resolute parents caring for children in subway-station bomb shelters to the former teachers who have taken up arms in defense of their communities. Many Russian citizens, too, have risked their lives and freedom by standing up to their repressive, authoritarian regime and demanding an end to the war.

I have heard from many of you since writing you last week and encourage you all to continue seeking, and informing us about, the support you need. The Berkeley International Office has already sent messages to Ukrainian and Russian students and the Dean of Students has compiled a list of resources for those who have been traumatized and deeply unsettled by the war. Please do not hesitate to ask for help. We are here to serve and support you. We all need networks of people taking care of us, especially in moments like this.

To that end, we will hold a virtual meeting on Friday morning from 10 – 11 a.m. so we can hear from you and understand how the UC Berkeley campus can best stand with and support you. If you are interested in attending, please contact my office so we share the login details.

I also wanted to share some of the statements, events and articles UC Berkeley departments and experts have put together in recent days.

I’m standing in community with you, your family and friends in Ukraine, and your fellow Ukrainian students here at Berkeley.

In solidarity,

Dania Matos