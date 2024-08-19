Rich Lyons: What free speech, community mean to UC Berkeley

Chancellor Rich Lyons, following new guidance on campus free speech policies from the University of California Office of the President, shared this message with the campus community on Monday.

With a new academic year getting underway, I’ve been looking forward to sending my first back-to-school message, describing the amazing opportunities I see before us. While that will soon be sent, I have received new directives from the UC Office of the President regarding campus activism, and I want you to know what they mean for our community.

The email you received has a link to a letter from President Drake with information about what has been decided, and for me, the bottom line is that the directives are consistent with our existing practices and with our most important values.

First, our commitment to free speech, due to the law and also to our legacy, is and will remain unwavering and non-discretionary. At the same time, adherence to our time, place and manner rules will continue to ensure expressive activities do not interfere with the rights of others or with the operations of our university. We can and will continue to address violations of these rules in a carefully considered way in support of the greater good of our community. We will also continue to respond in a quick and concerted manner to violence, to violations of laws, and to words or deeds that rise to the level of harassment and/or discrimination. Behavior of that sort will not be tolerated.

At the very foundation of our rules, practices and values are the university’s seven essential principles of community.” Chancellor Rich Lyons

At the very foundation of our rules, practices and values are the university’s seven essential principles of community. With their call for civility and respect in our discourse, with their support for diversity of perspective, with their affirmation of every student’s ability to feel a true sense of belonging and a supportive campus environment, with their celebration of freedom of expression, these principles, if adhered to, uniquely provide for the coexistence of a strong community and strongly held beliefs.

Membership in our extraordinary community is something wonderful that we all have in common. We can fully enjoy the benefits of our community, that that community provides if we can debate and disagree without descending into identity-based condemnation. Without violence, harassment, or discrimination, without infringing on the rights of others, I trust you will join me in support of our values and principles. If we can work together, I have faith in our ability to rise to the challenges and opportunities before us. Thank you.