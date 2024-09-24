Wildfire experts
Professor of environmental health sciences
Air pollution, respiratory and cardiovascular health, exposure to pesticides, psychosocial stress. UC Berkeley News, The New York Times, Crosscut
Professor of chemistry, earth and planetary science
Atmospheric chemistry, air quality monitoring in urban neighborhoods, air quality sensors. UC Berkeley News, KQED, Los Angeles Times
Research scientist
Forest management and prescribed burning. UC Berkeley News, KQED, High Country News
Professor of environment science, policy and management and civil and environmental engineering
Atmospheric chemistry, air pollution, chemical composition of wildfire smoke. UC Berkeley News
Associate professor of mechanical engineering
Wildfire, urban fires, fire behavior, smoke emissions, fire mitigation, energy storage hazards, oil spill cleanup. Berkeley Engineering, The Washington Post, The New York Times
Climate change scientist, associate adjunct professor of environmental science, policy and management
Climate change, forest ecosystems, wildfire, carbon, biodiversity, national parks. UC Berkeley News, The New York Times Magazine, C-SPAN
Assistant professor of environmental health sciences
Climate change and climate policy, health impacts of wildfire smoke, oil and gas development. UC Berkeley News, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times. Speaker of Spanish and English.
Professor of environmental science, policy and management
Air pollution in marginalized communities, long-term health effects of wildfires. UC Berkeley News, San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times. Speaker of Spanish and English.
Assistant professor of environmental health sciences
Indigenous archaeology, Indigenous environmental studies, prescribed fire. UC Berkeley News, Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Physicist and astrophysicist
Remote sensing, fire detection networks, fire spotting instruments for aircraft and satellites. UC Berkeley News, NBC News, Space.com
Research stations manager, Berkeley Forests
Forest management and prescribed burning. UC Berkeley News, Capital Public Radio
Professor of fire science
Wildfire, prescribed burning, fire history, urban fires, fire behavior, fire prevention. UC Berkeley News, The New York Times, Berkeleyside
Cooperative extension specialist
Forest management, resource economics, watershed management. Capital Public Radio, San Francisco Chronicle
Assistant cooperation extension specialist
Forest management and prescribed burning. UC Berkeley News, The New York Times, National Geographic
Professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Fire Research Group
Wildfire behavior modeling, development and implementation of new firefighting technologies.