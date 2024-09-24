Wildfire experts

How does wildfire smoke affect public health? Is climate change fueling the explosive growth in destructive fires? What role does forest management have in preventing mega-fires? UC Berkeley is home to experts who can assist reporters in answering these questions and more.

John Balmes, M.D.

Professor of environmental health sciences

Air pollution, respiratory and cardiovascular health, exposure to pesticides, psychosocial stress. UC Berkeley News, The New York Times, Crosscut

Ronald Cohen profile

Ronald Cohen

Professor of chemistry, earth and planetary science

Atmospheric chemistry, air quality monitoring in urban neighborhoods, air quality sensors. UC Berkeley News, KQED, Los Angeles Times

Brandon Collins

Research scientist

Forest management and prescribed burning. UC Berkeley News, KQED, High Country News

Allen Goldstein

Professor of environment science, policy and management and civil and environmental engineering

Atmospheric chemistry, air pollution, chemical composition of wildfire smoke. UC Berkeley News

Michael Gollner profile

Michael Gollner

Associate professor of mechanical engineering

Wildfire, urban fires, fire behavior, smoke emissions, fire mitigation, energy storage hazards, oil spill cleanup. Berkeley Engineering, The Washington Post, The New York Times

 

 

Patrick Gonzalez profile

Patrick Gonzalez

Climate change scientist, associate adjunct professor of environmental science, policy and management

Climate change, forest ecosystems, wildfire, carbon, biodiversity, national parks. UC Berkeley News, The New York Times Magazine, C-SPAN

David Gonzalez profile

David J.X. González

Assistant professor of environmental health sciences

Climate change and climate policy, health impacts of wildfire smoke, oil and gas development. UC Berkeley News, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times. Speaker of Spanish and English.

Portrait of Rachel Morello-Frosch

Rachel Morello-Frosch

Professor of environmental science, policy and management

Air pollution in marginalized communities, long-term health effects of wildfires. UC Berkeley News, San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times. Speaker of Spanish and English.

Peter Nelson, an assistant professor at Berkeley, is dressed in firefighter clothing while helping to battle the Walbridge Fire in 2020, in Northern California. The bearded professor has got on a yellow helmet with goggles attached, a navy bandana around his neck, and is carrying gear.

Peter Nelson

Assistant professor of environmental health sciences

Indigenous archaeology, Indigenous environmental studies, prescribed fire. UC Berkeley News, Santa Rosa Press Democrat

portrait of Carl Pennypacker

Carl Pennypacker

Physicist and astrophysicist

Remote sensing, fire detection networks, fire spotting instruments for aircraft and satellites. UC Berkeley News, NBC News, Space.com

profile of ariel roughton

Ariel Roughton

Research stations manager, Berkeley Forests

Forest management and prescribed burning. UC Berkeley News, Capital Public Radio

Scott L. Stephens

Professor of fire science

Wildfire, prescribed burning, fire history, urban fires, fire behavior, fire prevention. UC Berkeley News, The New York Times, Berkeleyside

William Stewart

Cooperative extension specialist

Forest management, resource economics, watershed management. Capital Public Radio, San Francisco Chronicle

Rob York profile

Rob York

Assistant cooperation extension specialist

Forest management and prescribed burning. UC Berkeley News, The New York Times, National Geographic

Tarek Zohdi profile

Tarek Zohdi

Professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Fire Research Group

Wildfire behavior modeling, development and implementation of new firefighting technologies.

