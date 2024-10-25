Politics & society

Election 2024: Berkeley scholars explore the complex dynamics of a historic campaign

UC Berkeley's experts are researching, reaching out and offering solutions during a tumultuous 2024 election season.

October 25, 2024

While few would have expected this year’s presidential campaign to be tame, the run-up to Nov. 5 has brought historic levels of tumult, from May’s felony conviction of Donald Trump to the July announcement that Kamala Harris would replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee — and now fears of interference and violence that could disrupt the election itself. 

As election day nears, Trump and Harris appear deadlocked in the swing states that will likely decide the race. UC Berkeley experts have been following the developments closely, working to understand the forces swaying the American electorate and what’s next for our polarized nation.

Their work spans the breadth of academic disciplines, from political science and law to computer science, psychology, history and journalism. Berkeley scholars have undertaken cross-disciplinary efforts on broad subjects like disinformation and free speech, resulting in research and policy recommendations with far-reaching impact. They’ve analyzed what Trump’s historic felony conviction could mean for the rule of law and the linguistic roots of what Harris’ voice reveals about her identity. They’ve compared the history of fascism to our present era, examined what it takes to keep liberal democracies alive, and considered the role that racial resentment has played in the Jan. 6 rebellion and the MAGA movement. 

And they’ve taken an influential role in shaping the discussions and the interventions that could help us bridge our troubling divides and come together again as a community and a nation.

Below, read more about work UC Berkeley researchers have done related to the election, democracy, and more.

Bridging divides: from anger and mistrust to belonging — and hope

Fascism shattered Europe a century ago — and historians hear echoes today in the U.S.

Disinformation is breaking democracy. Berkeley is exploring solutions.

Watch a UC Berkeley digital forensics expert break down political deepfakes

A UC Berkeley linguist explores what Kamala Harris’ voice and speech reveal about her identity

Kamala Harris’ hidden foe: pervasive bias against powerful middle-aged women

Sociologist examines Appalachian voters’ rightward shift, with Trump as their ‘shame shield’

How UC Berkeley researchers are making online spaces safer for all

After Trump’s election, women of color had more underweight, premature babies, study finds

Berkeley Talks: How the Supreme Court divided America

Despite drift toward authoritarianism, Trump voters stay loyal. Why?

Berkeley scholar warns U.S. liberals: Either get tough, or get ready to lose

Will the Supreme Court give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?

As America’s rule of law is threatened, Black history holds lessons

Racial resentment fueled Jan. 6 rebellion and opposition to House probe, scholars find

Trump’s conviction ‘a triumph for the rule of law,’ but election impact is unclear, Berkeley scholars say

Young voters have growing power, but broken politics leave them ‘fatalistic,’ studies find

Berkeley Talks: Adam Gopnik on what it takes to keep liberal democracies alive

Can Taylor Swift shape the future of U.S. democracy? Yes, she can.

Amidst misinformation, critical thinking needs a 21st century upgrade

Loss, fear and rage: Are white men rebelling against democracy?